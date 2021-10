STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Otsego County reported a new death caused by the coronavirus Friday, Oct. 8.

The death brings the total deaths from the virus in Otsego County to 70, including 51 in 2021. There are 108 active cases in Otsego, including 18 cases reported Friday and six people hospitalized for the virus. The seven-day average positivity rate is 3.5%.