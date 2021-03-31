Otsego’s COVID Numbers Spiking Again

Otsego County’s COVID

Numbers Spiking Again

With 59 Cases in Two Days,

Week-long Tally Hits 212

Otsego County’s Department of Health is warning residents to continue to take precautions as the number of positive coronavirus tests in the region have spiked again. There were 28 positive cases reported by the DoH on Wednesday, March 31, and 31 positive cases reported on Tuesday, March 30.

There are also seven people hospitalized with complications from the virus.

The DoH notes that there have been 212 new positive cases reported in the past week.

In addition, last week at least two county schools, Cooperstown Central School and Morris Central School, sent their high school students back to remote learning for the week following positive COVID tests by students.

According to the DoH, about 34% of the county’s adult population has received at least one dose of a vaccine.

“While vaccination is well underway, we still have a long way to go to reach herd immunity,” a said a DoH media release.

Go to www.otsegocounty.com for more information.