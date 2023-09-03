PEOPLE & BUSINESSES IN THE NEWS

March 9, 2023

COMMUNITY VOICES

Five immigrants now living in the area—Al Amendolare (Frankfort), Natalia McPherson (Index), Paula Rudloff (Cooperstown), Emelia Williams (Index), and Cristina Hansen Ruiz (Cooperstown)—shared their personal experiences of adjusting to life in the United States during a panel discussion held on Sunday, January 22 at the Village Library of Cooperstown. The panelists, hailing from various countries, spoke about the cultural differences they faced, as well as the struggles with racism and discrimination some of them encountered. They also provided insight into the challenges they and their ancestors faced in getting established in this country. Despite these difficulties, the panelists expressed gratitude for the welcoming and helpful community they have found. Panelists also took questions and comments from the audience. This event, part of the Sunday Speaker Series, was presented by The Friends of the Village Library. Photo by Alex Torres

CELEBRATED STUDENT

Christy Crabtree of Springfield Center was named to the Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University. According to the university, full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

ITHACA INTELLECTUALS

Ithaca College announced the names of its Dean’s List honorees for the fall 2022 semester, including locals Grant Crowson of Fly Creek, and Emily Johnson of Richmondville.

ONEONTA ACADEMIC

Montclair State University named Aly Erario, Oneonta, among the 6,000 students on its fall 2022 Dean’s List. To qualify, MSU students had to earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

HARTFORD HERO

Riley Stevens of Milford was named to the University of Hartford’s Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. To qualify, students must achieve a GPA of 3.0 or better, receiving no grade below a C.

SEAN LEWIS

JAY GOLDMAN

HCC HIRES

The Hill City Celebrations/First Night Oneonta Board of Directors elected Sean Lewis and Jay Goldman as new members. Lewis, president and CEO of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, has experience in the newspaper and marketing fields, working previously as a publisher for Gannett in Iowa and CNHI at The Daily Star in Oneonta, where he now lives with his wife Diana and son Matthew.

ACADEMIC HONOREES

SUNY Oswego released the following area students named to its President’s List for the fall 2022 semester: Lena E. Greene, Edmeston, majoring in meteorology and mathematics; Grace C. Kelley, Worcester, majoring in accounting; Liv A. Robinson, Oneonta, undeclared; Kalie E. Talbot-Evangelow, Burlington Flats, majoring in biology. These qualifying students achieved a GPA of 3.8 or higher while carrying required academic credits. Area students named to the college’s Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester were: Mikhail Griffiths, Oneonta, majoring in wellness management (online); Andrew W. Oram, Richfield Springs, majoring in broadcasting and mass communication; Jessica Phillippe, Oneonta, majoring in cinema and screen studies; Zachary R. Sluyter, Richfield Springs, majoring in criminal justice. To qualify, these students achieved between a 3.3 and 3.79 GPA while carrying required academic credits.

RILEY BOWEN

BREAK A LEG

Riley Bowen of Hartwick was one of six SUNY Oneonta students in the production of “Nordost,” featured February 2 at the Kennedy Center Region I Festival on Cape Cod. Kiara Pipino, associate professor of acting, directing and movement, directed “Nordost.” KCACTF honors excellence of overall production and offers student artists individual recognition through awards and scholarships in playwriting, acting, criticism, directing and design. Bowen was the production’s stage manager.

LOHAN LAUDED

Brendan Lohan of Cooperstown was named to the University of Mississippi’s Fall 2022 Honor Roll lists. Lohan was named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00. “The remarkable students achieving Chancellor’s Honor Roll are among the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi,” said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “I commend them for their hard work and dedication resulting in their outstanding academic achievements and this well-deserved recognition.” In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

DEAN’S DESIGNATION

Gabrielle Cummings of West Edmeston has been named to the Coastal Carolina University Dean’s List for the Fall 2022. CCU offers baccalaureate degrees in 104 major fields of study. Among the university’s graduate-level programs are 27 master’s degrees, one educational specialist degree, and the doctorates in education and in marine science: coastal and marine systems science. Students who make the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (3.25 for freshmen) for the semester.