Photos: Halloween: Otsego County style 11/04/2021 AllOTSEGO, Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal, This Week's Newspapers Photos: Halloween: Otsego County Style Members of the Cooperstown High School Band marched down Main Street in this year's parade, performing a rendition of the 'Jaws' theme. Leading the march is Band Director Kerri Hogle; followed by Margaret Kaffo, saxophone; Cate Bohler, trumpet; Ava Lesko, trumpet; Lily Shanker, trombone; Elizabeth Hughes, trombone; Tara Phillips, Saxophone; Oliver Wasson, trumpet; Finn Morgan, bass drum. (Larissa Ryan/AllOtsego.com) Levi, Gabriel and Christian Perrault were fillingup their treat bags at Lynne Simmons' cleverly decorated trunk at Trunk or Treat in Cooperstown on Friday, Oct. 29. (Tara Barnwell/AllOtsego.com) Alisha Schneeberg, Layne Chapin, and Braymon Clark, Edmeston, were clowning around while handing out treats only at the Trunk or Treat event at The Railroad Inn in Cooperstown. (Tara Barnwell/AllOtsego.com) L-R: Lucy, Lori, and Diane Fink were handing out treats in front of Tin Bin Alley during Sunday's Halloween Parade on Main Street in Cooperstown. They are dressed as a Tootsie Roll, Bazooka Gum, and a "Smartie" Pants. Oneonta High School band plays 'Ghostbusters' while marching down Main Street in the Oneonta Halloween Parade, Sunday, Oct.31. Gage Olmstead as a Union soldier with his dog Angus, at the Oneonta Halloween Parade (Kevin Limiti/AllOtsego.com)