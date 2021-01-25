Plattsburgh, Potsdam Still Only Sites With Available Appointments

Editor’s Note: www.AllOTSEGO.com will seek to keep you up to date on the availability of vaccinations against COVID-19. We will strive to update our information at noon daily.

As of noon today, the only New York State special sites still accepting appointments from citizens 65 and over is Plattsburgh and Potsdam.

According to the NYS website, “The Federal Government determines how much vaccine New York State receives and has given New York approximately 250,000 vaccines per week for over 7 million people who are eligible – as a result supply is very limited. Vaccines are available at pharmacies, hospitals and through local health departments – please contact the provider of your choice to schedule a vaccine appointment.”

Through the “Am I Eligible” app, eligible individuals can register to receive the vaccine at facilities where supplies are available. CLICK HERE FOR APPOINTMENT

The first round of the Pfizer inoculations are 50 percent effect; the second round, administered approximately 28 days later, raise immunity to 95 percent, according to the CDC. The longevity of this immunity is not yet known.

Going forward, there will be at least five ways to get the COVID-19 inoculation. In addition to state sites, the other four are:

• ONE, Bassett Healthcare Network facilities, which have been inoculating its staff and 1A populations like teachers and firefighters, but not the 65-plus population. As of this afternoon, four sites were listed: Fox, Little Falls, Tri-Town in Sidney and Cobleskill hospitals. As of now, however, each site said “no appointments available.” The webpage also notes: “At this time, Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown and O’Connor Hospital in Delhi are not state-authorized vaccination sites.” CLICK HERE TO STAY UP TO DATE

• TWO, private pharmacies. CLICK ON TO STORE LINKS BELOW TO STAY UP TO DATE

As of this afternoon, Rite Aids webpage now read, “Check back to learn when the COVID-19 vaccine will be available at Rite Aid. Through our partnership with the CDC, all of Rite Aid locations are staged and ready to administer the vaccine as soon as available for pharmacy distribution.”

CVS was only offering appointments at its Blasdell pharmacy, outside Buffalo.

Walgreen’s has no vaccines for the public at this time.

Kinney Drugs continues to inoculate. All future appointments, at this time, have been booked.

• THREE, the county Health Department. As of this afternoon, however, the county’s COVID-19 update page was reporting no available appointments in the surrounding area. That said, a more precise list of eligibility was added to the page. Additionally, the website now notes: “Registration is mandatory for all clinics. We cannot accommodate walk-ins. When arriving for clinic, please bring a copy of registration confirmation as well as identification and proof of eligibility.”

• FOUR, private clinics. WellNOW Urgent Care at 5001 Route 23, Southside Oneonta, is not making vaccination appointments at this time . CLICK HERE TO STAY UP TO DATE