Poulson strikes out 15 as Cooperstown baseball improves to 6-0

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Cooperstown senior right hander Alex Poulson struck out 15 Canastota batters during six scoreless innings as the Hawkeyes improved to 6-0 with a 10-0 win at Canastota on Saturday, May 15.

Cooperstown broke the game open with a seven-run sixth inning.

Chris Ubner had two hits, an RBI and a run scored and Kendall Haney and Derek Moore each scored two runs for Cooperstown (6-0, 1-0), which hosts Sauquoit Valley in a Center State Conference game Monday, May 17, at Doubleday Field.