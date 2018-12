MILFORD – A public hearing on the proposed $4.69 million capital project to improve the bathrooms, entrance, HVAC and accessibility of the Milford Central School will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4 in the Distance Learning Room.

The vote on the project will be held 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11 in the Performing Arts Lobby.

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin