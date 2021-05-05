Richfield Springs CSD goes on remote learning after COVID positives

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Richfield Springs Central School District announced Monday, May 3, that it has been notified by the Otsego County Department of Health that there are five confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the district. The cases are in the elementary and secondary levels, as well as in the transportation department.

The district went to its virtual instruction schedule on Tuesday, May 4, and will stay remote through Monday, May 10, including those students that have been attending virtually all year.

The school will return to in-person instruction on Tuesday, May 11.

BOCES students will continue to attend their BOCES programs in-person daily.

The school will resume meal pick-up and delivery. Call or email food services to be added to the delivery list.

The School Based Health Center will remain open. The 3-8 math assessments have been rescheduled for next week.

All after school activities are canceled this week.