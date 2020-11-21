Rockefeller Owl Could Return To Oneonta Tonight

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – Rockefeller, the Saw-whet owl who traveled 170 miles to New York City on “Daddy Al” Dick’s Rockefeller Center-bound Norway Spruce, could be released this evening in “a cluster of conifers” near his hometown of Oneonta, according to WRGB Albany.

After the owl was found in the tree last weekend, he was transported to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, where he was given water and fed mice.

“He was a little on the thin side when he came in,” director Ellen Kalish told The Daily Freeman. “He probably hadn’t eaten in a number of days. So I just want to make sure that he’s at his best weight and health, and then he goes.”

He was given X-rays, which found he had no bone fractures, and has been declared healthy enough to release.