Salka Proposes C-19 Hotline For Seniors

ALBANY – Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield, has proposed a COVID-19 hotline for seniors to call with questions and concerns regarding the vaccine as – according to the legislator – the current vaccine rollout plan has changed multiple times.

As of Jan. 11, anyone over 65 is eligible for the vaccine.

Salka recently wrote to the governor to propose this hotline in an effort to assist with a safer and more efficient vaccine distribution plan.

“Seniors have lived in fear for the last year; fear of COVID-19, fear of isolation and fear of neglect,” Salka said. “It is time for the state to help seniors through their crippling fear. We must prioritize both administering the COVID-19 vaccine to our elderly population and helping streamline the process for them.”

This hotline would be reserved for those over 65 to use to schedule appointments and ask general COVID-19 questions. Currently, if you would like to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, you can do so at: https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ or by calling 1-833-697-4829. Vaccine distribution has been limited.

Assemblyman John Salka represents the 121st Assembly District, encompasses all of Madison County and portions of Oneida and Otsego counties.

