SAM NADER, ONEONTA ICON, DIES AT AGE 101

BULLETIN

ONEONTA – Sam Nader, the beloved former mayor who brought the New York Yankees organization to Damaschke Field in the 1960, has died.

“Oneonta lost a giant of our community today at 101 years young,” said Mayor Gary Herzig this morning in announcing Nader’s passing yesterday. “While he was best known for his contributions of baseball, our airport (named for him), affordable housing, I88, and downtown revitalization, I had the honor to get to know him as a warm, humble, generous man – a wonderful listener who made whomever he was with feel valued.

“My heart goes out to his children Alice, Suzanne, and John and the entire Nader family. Sam – you will be truly missed.”