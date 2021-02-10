By: Jim Kevlin  02/10/2021  10:25 am
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | In MemoriamSAM NADER, ONEONTA ICON, DIES AT AGE 101

SAM NADER, ONEONTA ICON, DIES AT AGE 101

 02/10/2021    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, In Memoriam

BULLETIN

SAM NADER,

ONEONTA ICON,

DIES AT AGE 101

On his 100th birthday in July 2019,  Sam Nader tells wellwishers toasting him at his 100th birthday party at his 95 River St. home, “May you all live to be 100!” Daughter Alice O’Conner hold the microphone. From left are Claire Borthwick, Rick Follett, Sam’s sister Jemele, Mark Boshnack, Ellen Sielig-Boshnack, Sherie Rubin, Carol Follett, Alice, the city’s first lady Connie Herzig and sportwriter John Fox. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

ONEONTA – Sam Nader,  the beloved former mayor who brought the New York Yankees organization to Damaschke Field in the 1960, has died.

“Oneonta lost a giant of our community today at 101 years young,” said Mayor Gary Herzig this morning in announcing Nader’s passing yesterday.  “While he was best known for his contributions of baseball, our airport (named for him), affordable housing, I88, and downtown revitalization, I had the honor to get to know him as a warm, humble, generous man – a wonderful listener who made whomever he was with feel valued.

“My heart goes out to his children Alice, Suzanne, and John and the entire Nader family. Sam – you will be truly missed.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *