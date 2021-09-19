Saturday Sports Roundup: Coop boys, Milford girls advance to Chic Walshe finals vs. SK teams

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

DAVENPORT — Milford’s girls and Cooperstown’s boys each dominated host Charlotte Valley in opening round games of the Chic Walshe Tournament on Saturday, Sept 18.

Both teams will play South Kortright in the tournament finals Saturday, Sept. 25. The Rams advanced over Worcester in both games, but the Wolverines made it tough on SK. The SK girls won in overtime, 3-1, while the boys teams tied, 1-1, with the Rams advancing on penalty kicks, 4-3.

The Cooperstown boys advanced with a 6-1 win over the host Wildcats and then the Milford girls beat CV, 5-0.

The girls final is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the boys final for 4 p.m.

Details and more sports below.

BOYS SOCCER

SK 1, Worcester 1, SK advances on PKs, 4-3

In Davenport, in the boys opener, the Wolverines withstood a 20-6 disadvantage in shots and an 11-0 SK edge in corner kicks to earn a tie with South Kortright. The game counts as a tie, but SK advanced to the tournament final with a 4-3 win on penalty kicks.

Josh Anderson scored the SK goal on an assist from Jacob Morton. Connor Fancher scored the Worcester goal on an assist from Ben Ballard.

Cooperstown 6, Charlotte Valley 1

Luca Gardner-Olesen had a hat trick and an assist as the Hawkeyes advanced to play SK in next week’s finals.

Gardner-Olesen started the scoring just three minutes into the game on a cross that Colby Diamond netted for a 1-0 lead. About 12 minutes later, Aidan Spencer made a shot from about 25 out for a 2-0 lead.

Trevor Waid bodied a ball in for CV to make it 2-1, with 21:24 left in the first half, but three minutes later Cooperstown answered when Gardner-Olesen took a ball down the left side and finished with a score for a 3-1 lead that held up until the second half.

Two minutes into the second half, Spencer made a left-footed shot to the right corner for a 4-1 lead. Seven minutes later, Diamond returned the favor to Gardner-Olesen with a great cross that lead to a header to the back of the net and a 5-1 lead.

With about 25 left in the game, Liam Spencer put a long ball into the box that Gardner-Olesen again turned into a header goal.

Cooperstown outshot the Wildcats, 37-4, and held a 7-3 advantage on corner kicks.

Cooperstown improved to 6-0 with the win, but Coach Frank Miosek told his team the best foes are upcoming, with a game at Hamilton on Tuesday, Sept. 21, a home rematch with Frankfort-Schuyler on Thursday, Sept. 23, and the Chic Walshe finals against SK on Saturday.

Stockbridge 7, Richfield Springs 0

In Richfield Springs, the hosts lost a non-conference game to Section III school Stockbridge.

Morris 2, Edmeston 1

In Morris, the Mustangs had a happy homecoming with a big win over the visiting Panthers in a Tri-Valley League game, thanks to J.J. Benjamin’s game-winning goal on an assist from Scott Murphy with about eight minutes left in the game.

Kyle Ough scored Edmeston’s goal while Asa Dugan had the other score for Morris.

O/E/SJ 7, CV-S 1

In Cherry Valley, the host Patriots lost a non-league game to visiting Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville. Will Heinrich netted the goal for CV-S.

GIRLS SOCCER

Milford 5, Charlotte Valley 0

In Davenport, Kara Mertz scored twice as the visiting Wildcats shut out the host Wildcats.

Freshman Lilly Cohn started the scoring for Milford when she scored seven minutes into the game. Mertz would then score back-to-back goals pushing the Milford lead to 3-0 at halftime.

The second half saw a stoppage of play when Charlotte Valley defender Jenna Lubbers went down with an injury. Lubbers would not return to the game.

Milford got two second-half goals, one each from Delaney Maison and Laney Price. Price also had an assist, as did Alexis Sutphin, Grace Cohn and Bella Saggese.

Charlotte Valley best chance to get on the scoreboard came following a Milford foul in the box. Elizabeth Gerster’s penalty kick went directly to Milford goalie Leeanna West, who made the stop for another shutout.

South Kortright 3, Worcester 1, OT

In Davenport, the Wolverines again played SK to a standstill only to see the Rams advance after regulation.

Iriyah Haley scored for the Wolverines. Madison Coberly, Lacey Eckert and Emily Anderson scored for the Rams.

Schenevus 8, Oxford 2

In Oxford, Angie Competiello had a hat trick and Taylor Knapp and Shawna Whiteman each scored twice as the Dragons won the Oxford Tournament.

Hannas Sulas had the other goal for Schenevus, while Lily Competiello had an assist.

Waterville 4, Cooperstown 1

In Waterville, Lauren Koffer scored on a pass from Claire Jensen, but Cooperstown lost a Center State Conference game to host Waterville.

Cicero-North Syracuse 5, Oneonta 0

In Oneonta, the host Yellowjackets fell to AA powerhouse C-NS in a non-league game at the Wright National Soccer Campus.

Unatego 5, Chenango Forks 0

In Otego, the Spartan girls stayed undefeated with a non-league win over CF.

Alexa Lucia had a goal and an assist for Unatego, which also got goals form Bailey McCoy, Lilyanna Barnes, Kylie Mussaw and Chelsi VanDeusen.

Morris 2, Edmeston 0

In Morris the Mustang girls also got a homecoming win, topping the visiting Panthers in a Tri-Valley League game.

Hannah Wist and Amira Ross scored for Morris, which got assists from Carissa Richards and Madison Aikins.

FOOTBALL

Oneonta 40, Mechanicville 18

In Mechanicville, Kaden Halstead passed for 146 yards, ran for 62 more and scored three touchdowns as Oneonta improved to 2-0 with a big non-conference win on the road.

Carter Neer had 57 yards rushing and a touchdown and Cameron Sitts scored on a 57-yard punt return. Jack Caruso also scored for the Yellowjackets.

WCDO Sports Director Nate Lull and photographer Cheryl Clough contributed to this report.