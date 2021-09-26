Saturday Sports Roundup: Schenevus boys win big

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Mehki Regg has a hat trick and Daniel Gallagher two goals and two assists as host Schenevus beat visiting Jefferson, 7-2, in a non-league boys soccer game Saturday, Sept. 25.

Wyndham Spooner had a goal and an assist and Cody Keator scored the other goal for the Dragons.

Lucas Pochily and Kurt McMahon scored for Jefferson.

BOYS SOCCER

Worcester 2, Charlotte Valley 1

In Davenport, Connor Fancher had a goal and an assist as the Wolverines beat the host Wildcats in the consolation game of the Chic Walshe Tournament.

Jaken Reardon had the game winner for Worcester.

Trevor Waid scored for Charlotte Valley.

GIRLS SOCCER

Worcester 1, Charlotte Valley 1

In Davenport, Sophia Adams scored on a pass from Iriyah Haley as the Wolverines tied the host Wildcats in the consolation game of the Chic Walshe Tournament.

Natalie Amaden scored for CV, on a pass from Aleigha Brockway.

FOOTBALL

Unatego 38, Unadilla 7

In New Berlin, Shea Barber scored three touchdowns to help the visiting Spartans beat the Storm in a Midstate Athletic Conference game.

Barber scored on a 45-yard punt return, a one-yard run and a 25-yard reception. Logan Utter passed for the score and also had a rushing touchdown and Jarrett Thayer scored on a run, as well.

Thousand Islands 54, Cooperstown 20

In Cooperstown, Liam Ford threw for two touchdowns and Bryson Whitaker ran for a 40-yard score, but the host Hawkeyes lost to Thousand Islands.

Ford was 6-for-12 and 113 yards, including five passes for 87 yards and a touchdown to Kalen Dempsey.

WCDO Athletic Director Nate Lull contributed to this report.