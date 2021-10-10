Saturday Sports Roundup: Schenevus boys win, Coop football loses

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

In Gilbertsville, the visiting Dragons scored late to top host Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton in boys soccer, 3-2, Saturday, Oct. 9, in a non-league game.

Trevor Schneider scored a goal and had an assist for Schenevus (8-5, 5-3), which also got goals from Cody Feil and Cody Keator.

More sports below.

GIRLS SOCCER

Little Falls 5, Cooperstown 0

In Schoharie, Olivia Lindsay had a hat trick to lead the Mounties to a win over Cooperstown in the consolation game of the Schoharie Tournament.

Schoharie 4, Unatego 2

In Schoharie, Bailey McCoy and Lilyanna Barnes scored but the Spartans lost to the host school in the finals of the Schoharie Tournament.

Avery James had one assist for Unatego (12-2, 9-1).

FOOTBALL

Sauquoit Valley 56, Cooperstown 16

In Sauquoit, the visiting Hawkeyes dropped a game in the South-East division of eight-player football.