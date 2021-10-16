Saturday Sports Roundup: Unatego, Schenevus girls, Franklin-Unatego boys win league titles

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA — Franklin won its first Tri-Valley League boys soccer title, with Unatego sharing the glory; the Schenevus girls won another pre-merger title; and Unatego continued its dominance in Midstate Athletic Conference girls soccer play in championship game action Saturday, Oct. 16, at Wright National Soccer Campus.

The morning games were played in almost balmy weather but by afternoon, the games were taking place in stormy weather.

Title results below.

MAC GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

Unatego 4, Oxford 0

Bailey McCoy scored twice as Unatego won its third MAC girls soccer title in four years with a shutout of Oxford in one of the morning games.

Tatum Coddington and Anabel Rommer also scored for Untag, which also got two assists from Kylie Mussaw and Lilyanna Barnes.

The Spartans have won 11 league titles since 2001, including titles in 2018, 2019 and 2021. There was no title game in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Unatego (14-2) is a three seed in the Section IV Class C playoffs and will host No. 14 Watkins Glen at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct 20.

TVL BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP

Franklin/Unatego 2, Milford/Laurens 1

Matthew Serrao had both goals as Franklin/Unatego won its first TVL boys soccer title with a win over M/L.

Serrao scored the first goal on an assist from David Lamb, just seven minutes into the game.

Just before half, as the rain came in waves, Brock Mann tied the game on a pass from Adam Peddie.

However, Serrao struck again four minutes into the second half to give Franklin/Unatego the winning goal.

Franklin-Unatego (13-1-1) is the No. 7 seed in the Section IV Class C boys playoffs and will host Newark Valley in Franklin at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Milford/Laurens in the No. 6 seed in the Section IV Class D boys playoffs and will host No. 11 Schenevus at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday.

TVL GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

Schenevus 4, Franklin 1

Franklin struck first, but Schenevus made it last as the Dragons won another title in what could be the final seasons pre-merger.

Valentina Temple scored for the Purple Devils with five minutes gone in the first half, but Hannah Sulas got her team even just three minutes later.

Angie Competiello gave the Dragons a 2-1 advantage on a pass from Sulas with three minutes left in the half.

Taylor Knapp made it 3-1 just two minutes into the second half and then made it 4-1 on an assist from Shawna Whiteman with 20 left in the game.

Schenevus (16-0) is the second seed in there Section IV Class D girls playoffs and will get a first-round bye. The Dragons will play Saturday, Oct. 23, when they host the winner of Wednesday’s showdown between No 10 Laurens and No. 7 Milford, in Milford at 3:30 p.m.

Franklin (12-2-2) is the four seed and will host No. 13 South Kortright at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday.

WCDO Sports Director Nate Lull and photographer Cheryl Clough contributed to the report.