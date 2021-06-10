Schenevus tops Worcester in playoffs, wins TVL softball title

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

No. 2 seed Schenevus advanced to the Section IV Class D softball championship game and won the Tri-Valley League championship in the process, beating No. 3 Worcester. 18-7, Wednesday, June 9, in Schenevus.

The Dragons trailed, 5-3, going into the bottom of the fifth inning, but scored 11 runs to take a commanding lead.

Schenevus senior Autumn Jones went 2-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored.

Cassie Snyder got the win for the Dragons, while Delimar Vega took the loss for Worcester (9-2).

Schenevus (11-0) last won the TVL softball title in 2018. The two teams were scheduled to play the title game last week, but field conditions after a rain caused a postponement. When the teams advanced to the section semifinals, school officials agreed to make the playoff game count as the section title game, too.

The Dragons will play No. 4 seed Marathon in the Section IV Class C softball finals at 5 p.m., Friday, June 11, in Schenevus. The Olympians upset top seeded Roxbury, 7-6, Wednesday.

According to Section IV officials, this season will be the first since 1994 that a Class D softball team other than Afton or Deposit wins the section title. Edison won the 1994 title. Afton lost to Worcester in the section quarterfinals. Deposit has combined with Hancock for softball and moved up to Class C this season.