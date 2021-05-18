School budgets pass in Tuesday votes

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The following are the results for the budget and board of education votes in Otsego County’s public school districts:

Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School: Budget passed, 110 to 28. Bus purchase passed, 110 to 28. BOE: Robert Tabor (I) 112.

Edmeston Central School: Budget passed, 89 to 5. Bus purchase passed, 88 to 6. BOE (two seats): Laura Hawes (I) 81; Dave Delker 71.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School: Budget passed, 82 to 17. Mower purchase passed, 79-20. BOE (three seats): Sean Barrows 88; Whitney Talbot 88; Hillary Giuda-Philpott 72.

Milford Central School: Budget passed,182 to 75. BOE (two seats): Michael Meeker 140; Jeremy Velasco 134; Kyle Lamp 129; Rebecca Burk-Sciallo 101.

Morris Central School: Budget passed, 67 to 10. BOE: Wendy Moore (I) 68.

Richfield Springs Central School: Budget passed, 134 to 44. Bus purchase passed, 138 to 40. BOE (two seats): Scot Mondore (I) 147; Nancy Duevel 138.

Worcester Central School: Budget passed, 126 to 54. Bus purchase passed, 123 to 55. BOE (one seat): William Fisher II 145.

The following schools had not reported their results by deadline Tuesday. Results will be updated Wednesday.

Cooperstown Central School:

Laurens Central School:

Oneonta City School District:

Schenevus Central School:

Unatego Central School: