September Is National Preparedness Month

Last year roughly 130 million people, or 40% of Americans, lived in a county that was struck by a climate related disaster. ‘There have been more climate-related disasters in the nation over the past two decades than in any other country. It’s vital that everyone take steps to be prepared’ said Zachariah Riley, Executive Director, American Red Cross of Western New York Southern Tier chapter. Take these three steps:

Build your emergency kit with a gallon of water per person, per day, non-perishable food, a flashlight and a battery-powered radio a first aid kit, medications, supplies for infants or pets, a multi-purpose tool and personal hygiene items. Plan what to do in case you are separated from your family during an emergency. Stay informed by finding out what emergency situations may occur where you live, work and go to school,

Find more information at www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies.html.