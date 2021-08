Staff Report • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Aidan Gelbsman shot a team-best 45, but Oneonta fell to host Seton Catholic in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference golf match Friday, Aug. 27, at Traditions at the Glen in Johnson City.

Max Gelbsman shot a 48 and Seamus Catella shot a 50 for Oneonta (0-2, 0-2), which is at Norwich for a match Tuesday, Aug. 31.