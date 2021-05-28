Sharon/CV-S beats O-E-SJ in baseball 

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Luke Dubben went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored and got the win in relief as Sharon Springs-Cherry Valley-Springfield won a non-league game over visiting Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville, 13-4, Thursday, May 27, in Cherry Valley.

Dubben struck out seven batters in three scoreless innings.

SS/CV-S took advantage of six O-E-SJ errors and scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to break open a close game.

Owen Johnson went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored and Nick Acampora went 1-for-3 with two runs scored for SS/CV-S, which will host a Tri-Valley playoff game Tuesday, June 1.