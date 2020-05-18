Southside Mall Lives, Even Without NY’s OK

By: Jim Kevlin  05/18/2020  11:57 am
Hometown Oneonta, Freeman’s Journal

Conrad Picou, general manager of Panera Bread at the Southside Mall, makes sure curbside pick-ups have a touch of class as he delivers a lunch on a silver platter.  Panera opened its lobby on Wednesday for kiosk ordering and to-go ordering only.  “Business has been picking up gradually.” said Picou, “We are optimistic about returning 2-3 associates  to work each week.” (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Andy Holliday, store manager at Dick’s Sporting Goods, loads a couple bicycles into a customer’s truck for a curbside pick-up order.

ONEONTA – If you need a video game, a tennis racket or some office supplies for working from home, Southside Mall still has you covered.

“A lot of our exterior stores are doing curbside pickup,” said Mall Manager Luisa Montanti. “They’ve been open through the whole pandemic, and we’re really proud of them.”

While the mall remains shuttered during the shutdown, Office Max and Harbor Freight are considered “essential services,” allowing customers to come inside and browse. Vision Works is open for essential appointments only, including broken glasses, blurred vision or ordering more contact lenses.

