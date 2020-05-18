Southside Mall Lives, Even Without NY’s OK

Even Though They May, Corporate

Retailers Aren’t Working Curbside

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – If you need a video game, a tennis racket or some office supplies for working from home, Southside Mall still has you covered.

“A lot of our exterior stores are doing curbside pickup,” said Mall Manager Luisa Montanti. “They’ve been open through the whole pandemic, and we’re really proud of them.”

While the mall remains shuttered during the shutdown, Office Max and Harbor Freight are considered “essential services,” allowing customers to come inside and browse. Vision Works is open for essential appointments only, including broken glasses, blurred vision or ordering more contact lenses.