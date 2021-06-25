Stallions top visiting Outlaws, 8-3

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Colin Mackle’s two-run home run broke up a close game in the sixth inning and led host Saugerties to an 8-3 win over Oneonta in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League on Thursday, June 24.

Jake Sandridge took the loss in relief for the Outlaws, giving up four hits and three runs in two innings.

Jack Walker got the win for Saugerties.

Paul Tammaro scored twice and Carson Swank went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBI for Oneonta (4-11), which is scheduled to play a doubleheader at 5 and 7 p.m. Friday, June 25, in Glens Falls.