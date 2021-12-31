State police searching for assault suspect

State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect for an alleged assault in Oneonta on Thursday, December 30.

29 year old Anthony Masi allegedly struck the victim with a machete-like knife during an argument. State Police found the victim bleeding heavily from a large cut on their nose.

The victim was transported to Bassett Hospital and later transferred to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse for surgery.

Contact the State Police at 607-561-7400 with any information.