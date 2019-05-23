Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & Fire › Tan Van Sought After Cooperstown Hit, Run Tan Van Sought After Cooperstown Hit, Run 05/23/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire Tan Van Sought After Cooperstown Hit, Run Bystanders said a tan van was being sought after a collision at 6 p.m. this evening at the intersection of Susquehanna and Beaver in front of Bassett Hall. The driver of the maroon Ford, in photo, that was hit broadside by the van was inside the Cooperstown EMT ambulance being checked, but his parents, standing outside, said he seemed to be uninjured. They said both drivers were trying to signal each other to take the right-of-way at the four-way stop; the Ford then moved into the intersection, but so did the van, driving by a female, which struck the Ford, denting the passenger side and setting off the front and back seat airbags. Behind the car, Cooperstown Fire Chief Jim Tallman confers with fire and police officials at the scene. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Cooperstown Man Charged After Hit and Run at MOSA Elderly Woman Injured In Hit-and-Run POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN COLGATE HIT AND RUN