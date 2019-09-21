By: Libby Cudmore  09/21/2019  12:41 am
Temple Beth El Welcomes New Rabbi, Board President

Oneonta’s Temple Beth El

Welcomes Rabbi, Board President

Rabbi George Hirschfeld, center, led his second Shabbat services – an interfaith service – since being named as Temple Beth El’s new rabbi earlier this month earlier this evening. With him is outgoing board president Ken Sider and new board president Stephanie Bauer. (Libby Cudmore/AllOTSEGO.com)

