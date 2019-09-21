Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Temple Beth El Welcomes New Rabbi, Board President Temple Beth El Welcomes New Rabbi, Board President 09/21/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Oneonta’s Temple Beth El Welcomes Rabbi, Board President Rabbi George Hirschfeld, center, led his second Shabbat services – an interfaith service – since being named as Temple Beth El’s new rabbi earlier this month earlier this evening. With him is outgoing board president Ken Sider and new board president Stephanie Bauer. (Libby Cudmore/AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Rabbi Donald Roberts; Served Temple Beth El Temple Beth El Hosts Basya Schechter Oneonta Temple Will Vote On Rabbi Karp’s Successor