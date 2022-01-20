By: Reporter  01/20/2022  1:00 pm
AllOTSEGOTHIS WEEK 1-20-22

THIS WEEK 1-20-22

 01/20/2022    AllOTSEGO

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

January 20, 2022

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Two intrepid ice fishing fans venture out onto the southeastern corner of Otsego Lake after last weekend’s frigid temperatures covered portions of the shoreline. (Ted Potrikus/AllOtsego.com)

FRONT PAGE

January’s chill lures fishers to Otsego ice, but is it too early?

Area crews ready for whatever Mother Nature brews

Inside The Paper

Police, advocates, hotels partner for emergency housing

‘Grand Slam Guitars’ fills Cooperstown Main Street storefront

NY weighs dime deposit

Richfield Springs Craft Festival is back

Oneonta- Cooperstown bus changes

Perspectives

Editorial

Destination ‘yes’

COLUMNS

Wordle. Batman. COVID.

Evolving Disease, Evolving Guidelines

News from the Noteworthy

Be afraid but do it anyway

History Columns

Bound Volumes

LETTERS

Editors Policy

Thanks for Christmas

Complicated Game

OBITUARIES

Fred Cleveland 

Tyler Ray 

Douglas Lynn McLaud

CALENDAR

Happenin’ Otsego

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *