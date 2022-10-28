By:  10/28/2022  4:59 pm
AllOTSEGOThis Week 10-27-22

This Week 10-27-22

 10/28/2022

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

October 27, 2022

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Ready for Trick or Treating!

The Railroad Inn on Railroad Avenue in Cooperstown has gone all out for Halloween… This skeleton is over 12 feet tall, and baby skeletons scale the entrance to the inn. (Tara Barnwell/AllOtsego.com)

FRONT PAGE

C’town Trustees Ban Smoking,
Vaping on Main Street Sidewalks

FASNY: Practice Escape Routes Now to Save Lives Later

Natural Burial Gaining Countywide Interest

Inside The Paper

Oneonta Boys and Girls Club Marks New Chapter, New Leadership

Eagle Returning to Brookwood

Community Gathers to Show Support for One of Its Own

Winds Concert ‘a Musical Triumph’

Hawaiian Mission House Group Tours Village

Invention by Cooperstown Resident Getting Interest from Military

Local Travelers Heed Call of Scotland’s Landscapes, History

WWII Greek Resistance Celebrated Shipboard with Oxi Day Program

Politics

Meet the Candidates for Representative in Congress, 21st District

Meet the Candidates for New York State Comptroller

Perspectives

Editorial

BOO!

Columns

STERNBERG: Diligence Called for, Now More Than Ever

HAWTHORNE HILL: On Cutting Back

Letters

BECKERT: Vote! Please Help Save Our Country

RENCKENS: Is ‘Perfect Village’ Pricing Out Seniors?

WILLCOX: Another Call for Voters This Election

MAHER: Miller Will Be Fierce Advocate for 121st

BOUND VOLUMES

Bound Volumes: October 27, 2022

Obituaries

Bradley J. Myers

Gary C. Graves

CALENDAR

Happenin’ Otsego

