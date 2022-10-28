This Week 10-27-22

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
October 27, 2022
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
FRONT PAGE
C’town Trustees Ban Smoking,
Vaping on Main Street Sidewalks
FASNY: Practice Escape Routes Now to Save Lives Later
Natural Burial Gaining Countywide Interest
Inside The Paper
Oneonta Boys and Girls Club Marks New Chapter, New Leadership
Community Gathers to Show Support for One of Its Own
Winds Concert ‘a Musical Triumph’
Hawaiian Mission House Group Tours Village
Invention by Cooperstown Resident Getting Interest from Military
Local Travelers Heed Call of Scotland’s Landscapes, History
WWII Greek Resistance Celebrated Shipboard with Oxi Day Program
Politics
Meet the Candidates for Representative in Congress, 21st District
Meet the Candidates for New York State Comptroller
Perspectives
Editorial
Columns
STERNBERG: Diligence Called for, Now More Than Ever
HAWTHORNE HILL: On Cutting Back
Letters
BECKERT: Vote! Please Help Save Our Country
RENCKENS: Is ‘Perfect Village’ Pricing Out Seniors?
WILLCOX: Another Call for Voters This Election
MAHER: Miller Will Be Fierce Advocate for 121st
BOUND VOLUMES
Bound Volumes: October 27, 2022