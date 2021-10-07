By: Reporter  10/07/2021  1:00 pm
AllOTSEGOTHIS WEEK 10-7-21

THIS WEEK 10-7-21

 10/07/2021    AllOTSEGO

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

October 7, 2021

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

John Brosnan, 80, finishes his run at Neahwa Park. (Kevin Limiti/AllOtsego.com)

FRONT PAGE

Dylan Robinson sentenced to 20 years to life for murder in botched robbery

Women’s reproductive rights rally encourages community involvement

Inside The Paper

Lack of childcare option in pandemic frustrates Cooperstown parents

Coop Rotary plans Fall Fling for Saturday

Film COOP women in film tour connects filmmakers with region

Fenimore announces Art by Lake winners

Perspectives

Editorial

Rural hours

COLUMNS

Substance use keeps dropping among our youth

Up on Hawthorn Hill

There is good news to report on COVID prevention

Film COOP spreads love of region to women’s group

History Columns

Bound Volumes 

Hometown History

LETTERS

Writer endorses David Bliss for re-election in District Seven

Editors Policy

SPORTS

Sports Roundup

Pit run draws thousands of spectators, runners

 

OBITUARIES

Joseph Edward Zaczek

 

Autumn Dreams

Best Bets

Happenin’ Otsego Calendar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *