This Week: 11-03-22

November 3, 2022

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Positively Stunning

Photo by Mindy Baker

Court Honors Local NAACP Leaders

Another Haunted Halloween

Golisano Center Celebrates 10-year Anniversary

Clarification: Cooperstown Smoking Ban

Welcome to the Neighborhood

Submariner Scalici’s Seminal Saga

Chainsaw Course is for the Gals

What’s Fun in Otsego County: Best Bets

Politics

Publisher’s Note: We sent out an e-mail asking the candidates for the major political races next week to share information about themselves, so our readers can get to know them a little better. Every candidate had the opportunity to return their answers. We asked them:

A. Please tell us about yourself.

B. If you were elected to office, what are your top priorities and why?

We have run these answers over the last few weeks, in hopes this will help in your decision-making process on Tuesday, November 8. Please get out and vote!

Otsego County Sheriff

Assembly, 101st District

Assembly, 102nd District

Congressional District 19

State Senate, 51st District

US Senator

Perspectives

Editorial

Let Us Not Perish From the Earth

Columns

News from the Noteworthy: Funny Hats and Serious Business

MASKIN: Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week Is November 12-20

Letters

DEWEY: Stefanik Does Not Put Upstate First

POPE: Vote ‘Yes’ for Proposition 1

MARCI: Zeldin Coalition Will Save NY

GARDNER: Vote Josh Riley for Congress

LANSING: Voters Urged to Think First

MELLOR: SO Announces Endorsements

KIRNAN: Miller Works Hard for Voters

CARMAN: Candidate’s Record Should Be Examined

WHELAN: ‘I Want My Republican Party Back’

BECKERT: Vote! Please Help Save Our Country

HAMILL: Unity, Not Party, More Important

WILCOX: Another Call for Voters

BOUND VOLUMES

Bound Volumes: November 3, 2022

Obituaries

Philip L. Washburn, Esq.

Duane A. Hathaway

Happenin’ Otsego