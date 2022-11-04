This Week: 11-03-22

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
November 3, 2022
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
FRONT PAGE
Court Honors Local NAACP Leaders
Golisano Center Celebrates 10-year Anniversary
Clarification: Cooperstown Smoking Ban
Submariner Scalici’s Seminal Saga
Chainsaw Course is for the Gals
What’s Fun in Otsego County: Best Bets
Politics
Publisher’s Note: We sent out an e-mail asking the candidates for the major political races next week to share information about themselves, so our readers can get to know them a little better. Every candidate had the opportunity to return their answers. We asked them:
A. Please tell us about yourself.
B. If you were elected to office, what are your top priorities and why?
We have run these answers over the last few weeks, in hopes this will help in your decision-making process on Tuesday, November 8. Please get out and vote!
Perspectives
Editorial
Let Us Not Perish From the Earth
Columns
News from the Noteworthy: Funny Hats and Serious Business
MASKIN: Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week Is November 12-20
Letters
DEWEY: Stefanik Does Not Put Upstate First
POPE: Vote ‘Yes’ for Proposition 1
MARCI: Zeldin Coalition Will Save NY
GARDNER: Vote Josh Riley for Congress
LANSING: Voters Urged to Think First
MELLOR: SO Announces Endorsements
KIRNAN: Miller Works Hard for Voters
CARMAN: Candidate’s Record Should Be Examined
WHELAN: ‘I Want My Republican Party Back’
BECKERT: Vote! Please Help Save Our Country
HAMILL: Unity, Not Party, More Important
WILCOX: Another Call for Voters
BOUND VOLUMES
Bound Volumes: November 3, 2022