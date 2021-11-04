THIS WEEK 11-4-14

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
November 4, 2021
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
FRONT PAGE
Mark Drnek wins Oneonta Mayor Race
New Cannabis laws leaves enforcement a little hazy
Opera soared under Francesca Zambella’s ‘rocket ship phase’
CANO reception welcomes November artists
Cooperstown Concert Series starts season on Saturday with Roanoke
Film festival back this week for virtual, in-person events
Photos: Halloween, Otsego County style
Perspectives
Editorial
COLUMNS
. . .Now let’s see, where was I?
History Columns
LETTERS
SPORTS
Before they got to the World Series, they played at Dreams Park
Cherry Valley-Springfield’s boys’ varsity soccer wraps up at Sectional IV Class D Finals
OBITUARIES