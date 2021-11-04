THIS WEEK 11-4-14

By: Reporter  11/04/2021  2:19 pm
THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

November 4, 2021

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Oneonta High School band plays ‘Ghostbusters’ while marching down Main Street in the Oneonta Halloween Parade, Sunday, Oct.31. (Kevin Limiti/AllOtsego.com)

FRONT PAGE

Mark Drnek wins Oneonta Mayor Race

New Cannabis laws leaves enforcement a little hazy

Inside The Paper

Opera soared under Francesca Zambella’s ‘rocket ship phase’

CANO reception welcomes November artists

Cooperstown Concert Series starts season on Saturday with Roanoke

Film festival back this week for virtual, in-person events

Photos: Halloween, Otsego County style

Perspectives

Editorial

Don’t bet on it

COLUMNS

. . .Now let’s see, where was I?

Up on Hawthorn Hill

From Cooperstown to Tempe

Other voices, other views

Public radio Otsego

History Columns

Bound Volumes 

LETTERS

Editors Policy

SPORTS

Before they got to the World Series, they played at Dreams Park

Cherry Valley-Springfield’s boys’ varsity soccer wraps up at Sectional IV Class D Finals

OBITUARIES

Michael L. Faddis

Richard Clyde Butler 

Leo James Alex

 

