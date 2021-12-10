By: Staff  12/10/2021  12:00 pm
AllOTSEGOThis Week – 12-09-21

This Week – 12-09-21

 12/10/2021    AllOTSEGO

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

December 9, 2021

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

FRONT PAGE

Board weighs opt out, referendum as state’s deadline approaches

County’s farmers push back on overtime

Bassett chief reflects on a busy first year at helm

Inside The Paper

Hall of Fame welcomes six new ‘era’ inductees

State DOH temporarily halts Fox electives

Main Street mainstay turns 100

Count the local birds with the Audubon Society

Dad, daughter authors set signing

Hi-def Met Opera back at Foothills

Perspectives

Editorial

Timely guidance?

COLUMNS

Lets verb again, like we did last Christmas

Take precaution, but don’t rush to judgment

News from the noteworthy

History Columns

Bound Volumes

Hometown History

LETTERS

Editors Policy

A plea from a believe to Mr. and Mrs. Claus

Writer calls for more domestic production to stop reliance on China

OBITUARIES

“Scooter”  John Carl Weir

Robert E. Hall

CALENDAR

Happenin’ Otsego

