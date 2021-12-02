By: Reporter  12/02/2021  1:00 pm
THIS WEEK — 12-2-21

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

December 2, 2021

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

FRONT PAGE

Bassett urges vaccinations as Omicron variant looms

Otsego Sheriff wants more County support

Inside The Paper

Cooperstown Central asks voters to approve elementary gym updates

SSPCA sets lofty goal of $160,000 for Save-A-Life Campaign

Grand Union set for Hartwick Seminary after FTC OKs Price Chopper/Tops merger

Super Heroes gets new executive

Richfield Pantry March

Skaters dance to life in Oneonta

Perspectives

Editorial

Omicron, is it?

COLUMNS

Poor “Carol of the Bells”

Hope for the best, prepare for the worst

News from the noteworthy

The Farmers’ Museum brings ‘lantern tours’ back for another December

Life Sketches

History Columns

Bound Volumes

LETTERS

Editors Policy

The right to choose

OBITUARIES

“Scooter”  John Carl Weir

Jean Smullens

Doris F. S. Truman

CALENDAR

Happenin’ Otsego

