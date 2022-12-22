This Week-12-22-22

By:  12/22/2022  5:09 pm
THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

December 22, 2022

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

COOPERSTOWN—Boy Scout Troop 1254 held a fundraiser and sold just over 150 dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts, at $10.00/dozen, to offset the costs of their next Supertrip. “In February, we’re going to take Amtrak down to Florida to camp in the Everglades and Keys. Supertrips are a bi-annual Troop 1254 tradition since 1987,” Diana Nichols, scoutmaster, said. “We have 32 Scouts and family members going, and four retired Scoutmasters are going to meet us down there and act as our ground crew.” Boy Scout Patrick Gibson, pictured above, sold 68 dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts of the 150+ dozen sold by Troop 1254.

FRONT PAGE

Killdeer Trio, An Otsego Original, Finding Its Groove

Fly Creek Fire District Elects New Commissioners

Hall of Fame Honors Long-Tenured Staff Members

Inside The Paper

PEOPLE & BUSINESSES IN THE NEWS: December 22, 2022

Oneonta 2022 Festival of Lights Commences with Opening Ceremony

Unatego Science Foundation Continues Good Works

SQSPCA Adds Clearing of Shelter to Challenge Goal

Sports

Former OHS Hooper Returns to Oneonta

Perspectives

Editorial

Is There a Santa Claus?

Columns

BASSETT AT 100: Reflections on Amazing Work by Caregivers, Recent Highlights

News from the Noteworthy: Celebrate Safely, Responsibly This Holiday Season

STERNBERG: Thermal Nuclear Fusion: A Christmas Hope

Letters

NORTHRUP: Kudos to ‘A-Team’ for Lake Protection

BECKERT: Letter Platform Appreciated

KENNEDY: Springbrook Thanks County for its Help

BOUND VOLUMES

Bound Volumes: December 22, 2022

Hometown History: December 22, 2022

Obituaries

Arleigh Fikes

Gayle S. Ryan

CALENDAR

Happenin’ Otsego

