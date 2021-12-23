This week — 12-23-21

By: Reporter  12/23/2021  1:00 pm
THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

December 23, 2021

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Matteo Basile, top left, reads “One Starry Night” to Petunia while Declan Artale keeps her calm. (Kevin Limiti/AllOtsego.com)

FRONT PAGE

Students challenge CCS to confront racism, bullying in schools

Care continues despite state rule

Cooperstown: dispensaries, yes; lounges, not yet

Inside The Paper

It’s a boy! Bassett’s birthing center welcomes 1000th baby of 2021

Lucky pooches spend a Sunday with kids as Susquehanna SPCA, RIF join forces

New York’s Styrofoam Ban hits Jan.1

Santa’s one-of-a-kind cottage marks 40 cozy years

Tips for travels amid COVID chaos

County Office for the Aging asks County Board to earmark funds for repairs

County’s municipalities lay out different strategies for federal aid

Perspectives

Editorial

Just wear it

COLUMNS

News from the Noteworthy

With apologies to Charles Dickens

Braves Series standout visits Hall of Fame to see his ‘Autumn Glory’ gear

Omicron: Good news, bad news, more news

History Columns

Bound Volumes

Hometown History

LETTERS

Editors Policy

An opinion on patriotism

A Pearl Harbor Day plea

‘Pot’tersville

A vote against dispensaries 

Do better by Bud Fowler

OBITUARIES

Robert R. “Bob” Brady

William “Bill” F. Laymon

Roger E. Tooke

CALENDAR

Happenin’ Otsego

