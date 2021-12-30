This week — 12-30-21

By: Reporter  12/30/2021  1:00 pm
THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

December 30, 2021

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Edward May, Kim Whitehead, Linda Osborne of The Village Printer;
at left, they’re with Five-Star Subaru’s
Ben Guenther. (contributed by the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce)

FRONT PAGE

Teachers: Our 2021 citizen(s) of the year

New York opens COVID-19 testing facility in Milford after Otsego County officials cite need for access

Inside The Paper

President extends college loan moratorium as SUNY, students weigh options

Sheriff says correction salaries still an issue as contract looms

County Chamber celebrates businesses, leaders with 2021 prizes

Perspectives

Editorial

Greetings, Friends (with apologies to The New Yorker)

COLUMNS

The present state of rural economies

Up on Hawthorn Hill

Life Sketches

COVID 2022 predictions

History Columns

Bound Volumes

Hometown History

LETTERS

Editors Policy

Bravo, CCS students

‘Plague’ Improvements

OBITUARIES

Mary M. Antonucci

Patricia Emily Mollach Cassidy 

John Emory Ferrabee

CALENDAR

Happenin’ Otsego

