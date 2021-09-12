THIS WEEK –9/10/2021

By: Reporter  09/12/2021  9:42 am
THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

September 10, 2021

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Fencing has gone up at 10 Chestnut St. in Cooperstown as construction begins on a 13-unit aparment complex, ‘Chestnut Crossing.’ The project got a special-use permit in July from the village Board of Trustees and has had most of its details approved by the village’s oversight committees. (Greg Klein/AllOtsego.com)

FRONT PAGE

20,000 Yankee fans pack Cooperstown for Induction of Jeter, Walker, Miller, Simmons

Main Street business good but not great

Otsego County hires County Administrator, approves EMS positions

Inside The Paper

Harvest Festival changes format to month long ‘Celebration of Autumn’

Otsego asks for emergency certification for EMS plan

Fly Creek hosts races Saturday in honor of 9/11 first responders HOFer Jenkins will host Pathfinder event

Federal fire funds include money for Richfield, Milford

Perspectives

Editorial

Joy returns to Mudville

COLUMNS

Delta variant or not, vaccines are best option

Life Sketches

Taking a vacation from COVID, but not for long

Dog Charmer

History Columns

Bound Volumes September 10, 2021

LETTERS

Cooperstown should modify dam to allow drainage

Editorial shows elitist  view of jobs, immigrants

George Goetz loved Springfield summers, book

Lisbon garage project becomes subject of rumors

Editors Policy

SPORTS

High School Sports by Nate Lull: Now more than ever, September holds a year’s worth of promises

Induction tribute will feature game’s best, Hall favorites

 

OBITUARIES

Fred G. Hickein

Sandra (Sandy) Herzig

Erna D. Richards

 

Autumn Dreams

Inside the induction

Best Bets

Happenin’ Otsego Calendar

