By: Reporter  09/23/2021  1:00 pm
AllOTSEGOTHIS WEEK 9-23-2021

THIS WEEK 9-23-2021

 09/23/2021    AllOTSEGO

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

September 23, 2021

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Unidentified protester marches past Bassett Hospital at anti-vaccine mandate protest. (Kevin Limiti/AllOtsego.com)

FRONT PAGE

Healthcare groups take different vax views

Protesters decry mandates in Cooperstown, Oneonta

Inside The Paper

Drugovich: the timing is good for early retirement

Destination Oneonta plans October concert, Harvest Party

CANO hosts ‘City of the Hills’ fundraiser

TedxOneonta to return Friday

Groff’s new novel ‘Matrix’ inspired by Marie de France

Perspectives

Editorial

Businesses as usual

COLUMNS

Maybe God wants people to be vaccinated

Service providers need more state support

Up on Hawthorn Hill

Life Sketches

Dog Charmer

History Columns

Bound Volumes

LETTERS

Editorial on vaccines was spot on, anti-vaxxers should take note

Don’t send prayers, just get vaccinated

Editors Policy

SPORTS

Saturday Sports Roundup

Cooperstown native pursing pro fishing dreams

 

OBITUARIES

Jane Anne Russell

Richard Frederick Smith

 

Autumn Dreams

Art in the garage: Middlefield gallery owner showcases contemporary art from local, international artists in her garage

Staff Picks

Best Bets

Happenin’ Otsego Calendar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *