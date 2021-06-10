THIS WEEK — June 10, 2021

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
June 10, 2021
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
FRONT PAGE
Otsego communities struggle with housing needs
Cooperstown mourns community servant, Kuhn
AllOtsego people: Father-son climbing duo to take on Denali
Inside The Paper
Oberacker’s CCS-inspired bill to make baseball NY’s official sport passes State Senate
Pride on parade
Scouting it out
Perspectives
Pandemic recovery period makes for some awkward encounters
The Old Badger: Salvaging the Mohican
Views from Around New York State
LETTERS
Zoning laws exist for a reason
Writer regrets 2019 letter
COLUMNS
BERKSON: The amazing mind-reading machine claims a victim
History Columns
Hometown History: June 10, 2021
OBITUARIES
Elfreda Watts Coss Beach
John F. Lernihan
Summer Dreams
Beekeeping becomes big upstate activity, hobby
Fenimore announces Young @ Art winners
The Dog Charmer