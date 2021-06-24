THIS WEEK — June 24, 2021

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
June 24, 2021
FRONT PAGE
Defense rests in Robinson murder trial
Oneonta celebrates Juneteenth Saturday
AllOtsego People: Coop group to take on biking challenge
Inside The Paper
Loosened COVID rules allows Hall to open induction to more fans
CCS BOE meeting leads to discussion about diversity, race, teaching
Museums to offer Pride Month discount
Perspectives
Editorial
Our View: Move forward on housing in Cooperstown
LIMITI: Upstate life intrigues newcomer to region
COLUMNS
MELLOR: With renewable energy, details are key
MCREYNOLDS: Moving horror stories bring back memories
History Columns
Hometown History: June 24, 2021
LETTERS
STEIN: Critical race theory isn’t being taught in K-12 schools; debate is a distraction
GEERTGENS: We should remember the purpose of schools, stick to the mission they represent
SPORTS
Rowing gains popularity on Otsego Lake
For Oneonta’s Cata, one last high school title is a dream denied
Tri-Valley League announces 2021 All-Star teams for spring sports
OBITUARIES
Summer Dreams
Super Sheep? Can good genetics help ag businesses?
Amos retrospective, Black art series on display in Utica
Hometown 4th: Oneonta to revive holiday celebration