THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
Sept. 3-4, 2020
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
FRONT PAGE
‘No More Classes’ Likely SUNY Outcome
Fox Hospital President Now Bassett COO
Crankshaw Returns To His Roots
AllOTSEGO.life
With COVID Outbreak, Downtown ‘A Ghost Town’
Reopened, ALDI Thrills Oneonta Fans
COLUMNS
BERKSON: The Perils Of Puffball Hunting?
SORENSEN: Reject 2nd Amendment Sanctuary
STERNBERG: When Vaccine Ready, Require It
LORD: Velma Shared Pierstown Secrets
EDITORIALS
Let’s Stay Flexible, Collaborate, Decide
Public, Private Colleges Both Must Thrive
LETTERS
NEILSEN: Community Service Better Than Fines
HIGHFIELD: Understanding Trump, T to P
GAMBLE: Does ‘Gotcha’ Mentality Work?