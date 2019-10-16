Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Three Named Oneonta’s ‘Employees Of The Quarter’ Three Named Oneonta’s ‘Employees Of The Quarter’ 10/16/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Three Named Oneonta’s ‘Employees Of The Quarter’ Oneonta Police Department Det. Sgt. Branden Collison, OPD Records Management Clerk Lisa Prush, and Parks and Recreation Laborer Justin Hill won the City’s Employees of the Quarter awards for “going above and beyond the call of duty in serving the public.” Mayor Gary Herzig praised Prush’s competency in record management at OPD, which he said contributed to the department’s recent prestigious reaccreditation by the state, making OPD one of only eight cities its size to receive the prestigious accreditation statewide. Hill, he said, stepped up when his supervisor went on sick leave and worked hard to maintain and beautify the city’s parks. And Collison quickly straightened out a filing error that might have cost a man his teaching job, prompting the man’s mother to write a letter thanking him and calling Collison “a compassionate and honorable man.” (Jennifer Hill/AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Berger, Tiemann named employees of the quarter Oneonta Halloween Record Crowd, Record Funds At Out Of The Darkness Walk