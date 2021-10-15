Thursday Sports Roundup: Coop boys finish division play undefeated; Section IV seedings announced

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Aidan Spencer had a hat trick and Colby Diamond had two goals and two assists as Cooperstown finished Center State Conference Division III play undefeated with an 8-0 win over Mount Markham in West Winfield in a boys soccer match Thursday, Oct. 14.

Liam Spencer scored a goal and had an assist for the Hawkeyes, which also got goals from Ollie Wasson and Declan White, as well as two assists from Luca Garnder-Olesen and one assist from Ben Agostino.

Cooperstown (14-0, 10-0) closes its regular-season play with senior night at 4:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15, against visiting Frankfort-Schuyler, and then a game at Division II champion Utica Academy of Science at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16.

More sports below.

GIRLS SOCCER

Milford 5, M0rris 0

Milford secured third place in the Tri-Valley League with a playoff win over visiting Morris.

Lexi Sutphin got the Wildcats on the board early as she headed in a cross from Grace Cohn three minutes into the match.

Milford took that 1-0 lead into halftime.

About seven minutes into the second half, Kara Mertz sent a ball into the box that was misplayed by two Morris defenders resulting in a goal for Milford. Mertz made it 3-0 off an assist from Leeanna West two minutes later, when her shot beat Morris keeper Maddie Coleman.

The Wildcats went up 4-0 with 16 minutes to go as seventh grader Bella Garlick scored her first varsity goal. Laney Price capped the Milford scoring with four minutes to go. Danika Stanford also had an assist in the game.

Wildcat goalies Leeanna West and Bella Saggese each played a half to combine for the shut out.

Milford has earned the sixth seed in the Section IV Class D tournament and will host Laurens on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Morris is the No. 9 seed and will play at No. 8 Downsville on Wednesday.

Edmeston 3, Worcester 1

In Edmeston, the No. 7 seed Panthers got goals from Arissa Bolton, Avery Bolton and Molly Rifanburg to win over No. 8 Worcester in the TVL playoffs.

Brianna Kelly scored off an assist from Sophia Adams for Worcester, which also got 15 saves from goalie Maci Milavec.

Laurens 3, CV-s 1

In Laurens, Eowyn Chickerell, Kya McNicol and Gabriella Andrades scored to help fifth-seeded Laurens top No. 6 Cherry Valley-Springfield in the TVL playoffs.

Brooke Mann and Emersen Allen had assists from the Leopards.

Joleen Lusk scored for CV-S.

FOOTBALL

Moravia 50, Unatego 42

In Otego, the Spartans came back from a 38-20 deficit, but could not top visiting Moravia.

Shea Barber had 220 yards rushing and two touchdown on 16 carries for Unatego, as well as six receptions for 75 yards and another touchdown. Jared Thayer rushed for 156 yards and two scored and quarterback Logan Utter rushed for one score the threw the one touchdown pass to Barber.

SECTION IV soccer playoffs

ONEONTA: The Yellowjacket girls are a three seed and will start the Section IV Class B playoffs at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, by hosting No. 6 Dryden at Wright National Soccer Campus.

The Yellowjacket boys are also a three seed and will begin the playoffs at 3:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22, with a home game at WNSC against No. 6 Chenango Forks.

CLASS C: Unatego is a three seed in the girls playoffs and will host No. 14 Watkins Glen at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct 20.

Franklin-Unatego is the No. 7 seed in the boys playoffs and will host Newark Valley in Franklin at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 19.

CLASS D GIRLS: Undefeated Schenevus is the second seed and will get a first-round bye. The Dragons will play Saturday, Oct. 23, when they host the winner of Wednesday’s showdown between No 10 Laurens and No. 7 Milford, in Milford at 3:30 p.m.

Franklin is the four seed and will host No. 13 South Kortright at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Morris is the nine seed and will play at No. 8 Downsville at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Cherry Valley-Springfield is the 11 seed and will play at No. 6 Margaretville at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Edmeston is the 14 seed and will play at No. 3 Odessa-Montour at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday.

CLASS D BOYS: No. 4 seed Cherry Valley-Springfield will get a first-round bye and host No. 5 Margaretville at 3:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22.

Sixth seeded Milford/Laurens will open the playoffs by hosting No. 11 Schenevus at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Seventh seeded Schenevus will open the playoffs by hosting No. 10 Charlotte Valley at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Eighth seeded Worcester will open the playoffs by hosting No. 9 Hunter-Tannersville at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday.

WCDO Sports Director Nate Lull and photographer Cheryl Clough contributed to this report.