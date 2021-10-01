Thursday Sports Roundup: Oneonta boys win big on senior night

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Finlay Oliver had a hat trick as Oneonta won 5-0 against visiting Susquehanna Valley on senior night Thursday, Sept. 30, in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference game.

Zeshaan Khan and Tanner Jennings each scored for Oneonta (6-4, 6-2), which got two assists from Matthew Rubin and assists from Owen Schultz and Dakota Buzzy.

More sports below.

BOYS SOCCER

Cooperstown 5, Mount Markham 1

In Cooperstown, juniors Colby Diamond and Ollie Wasson had two goals each as the host Hawkeyes stayed undefeated with a Center State Conference win over the Mustangs.

Liam Spencer had a goal and an assist for Cooperstown (9-0, 5-0), which also got assists from Aidan Spencer and Luca Gardner-Olesen.

Franklin/Unatego 5, Schenevus 2

In Otego, Matthew Serrao had two goals and two assists to lead Franklin/Unatego over visiting Schenevus in a Tri-Valley League match.

Chase Birdsall had two goals and Braeden Johnson also scored for Franklin/Unatego (9-1-1, 6-0), which got 10 saves from keeper David Lamb.

Jordan Regg and Wyndham Spooner scored for Schenevus (4-5, 3-4).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Unatego 3, Sidney 0



In Sidney, the Spartans swept a Midstate Athletic Conference match, 25-23, 26-24, 25-14. Abby Bomba had six aces and two kills and Ava Hilton had five aces for Unatego (1-6).

WCDO Sports Director Nate Lull and Photographer Cheryl Clough contributed to this report.