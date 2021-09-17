Thursday Sports Roundup: Oneonta gets wins in boys soccer, volleyball

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Yellowjackets had a good day in Southern Tier Athletic Conference play Thursday, Sept. 16, beating Chenango Valley in four sets in volleyball and blanking Windsor in boys soccer, 4-0.

In Binghamton, Oneonta lost the first set, 20-25, but then swept the next three, 25-15, 25-16, 25-23.

Emily Lobb had 18 kills, 10 digs and for aces to lead Oneonta, which also got eight kills, 17 digs and one block from Haley Utter, 17 assists from Madie Denning and seven kills and five blocks from Bella Gracias.

Saniah Reeves five aces and five kills for CV, while Cicero Bianco had nine digs and Priscilla Soule had nine assists.

In Oneonta, Finley Oliver scored twice and Zeshaan Khan scored the other goal as Oneonta beat visiting Windsor, 3-0, at Wright National Soccer Campus.

Matthew Rubin and Evan Gould each had assists for the Jackets.

GIRLS SOCCER

Milford 4, Morris 0

In Milford, Kara Mertz had a goal and an assist as the Wildcats got a big Tri-Valley League win over visiting Morris to improve to 5-0.

Just 24 seconds into the match, junior Grace Cohn caught the Morris defense out of position and knocked in sister Lilly Cohn’s cross giving the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.

With 16 minutes left in the half, Milford struck again when Mertz assisted Julia Barown, who fired a hard shot in traffic that found the net putting the Wildcats up 2-0.

A Milford foul just outside the box gave Morris its best opportunity of the first half to score but Wildcat senior goalie Leeanna West jumped to slap the direct kick out of bounds. The half ended with the Wildcats still holding a 2-0 lead.

Mertz made it 3-0 about 10 minutes into the second half, off an assist from Wildcat teammate Alexis Sutphin. Delaney Maison then finished off the Milford scoring hitting a rocket at the top of the box off a Danika Stanford assist.

Worcester 3, Sharon Springs 0

In Sharon, the visiting Wolverines got two goals and as assist form Sophia Adams and keeper Maci Milavec saved 12 shots to earn the shutout in a TVL game. Iriyah Haley scored the other goal for Worcester.

Clinton 7, Cooperstown 0

In Clinton, the Hawkeyes dropped a Center State Conference match to host Clinton.

Edmeston 2, Richfield Springs 0

In Richfield, Arissa Bolton had a goal and an assist as the visiting Panthers won a TVL game. Molly Rifanburg score on Bolton’s assist, while Avery Bolton assisted her sister’s goal.

Franklin 8, G-MU 1

In Franklin, Kayla Campbell scored twice as the host Purple Devils celebrated their seven seniors with a TVL win over Gilbertsville-Mount Upton.

Shannon Kingsbury and Nicketa Utter each had a goal and an assist, and the other Franklin goals were scored by Valentina Temple, Taylor Amatuccio, Meredith Shivers and Zoe Warren. Patricia Rodriguez-Matias, Sara Rosenbusch, Marissa Campbell and Lucia Temple had assists.

Hannah Bonczkowski scored G-MU’s goal.

BOYS SOCCER

Edmeston 2, Richfield Springs 0

In Edmeston, Gavin McEnroe and Preston Graham each scored as the host Panthers won a TVL game.

Kyle Ough had both assists and Bryce Bolton earned his third shutout of the season for Edmeston.

Worcester 3, Sharon Springs 2, OT

In Worcester, Connor Fancher scored the golden goal just 25 seconds into overtime as the host Wolverines won a TVL match.

Fancher also had a goal in regulation, as did Jalen Reardon for Worcester. Brady Law and Luke Enyart scored the goals for the Spartans.

Cherry Valley-Springfield 6, Schenevus 0

In Schenevus, Will Heinrich had a hat trick and an assist to help the visiting Patriots win in the TVL.

Allan Parker, Kris Cade and Oskar Webster each had a goal and an assist and Max Horvath and Dylan Huff each had an assist for CV-S, while Gavin Valenta kept the sheet clean in goal.

Milford/Laurens 5, Morris 1

In Morris, the Wildcat boys also stayed undefeated with a TVL win over the host Mustangs.

Riley Stevens, Zach Brown, Justin LaPilusa, Brock Mann and Rhys Calleja all scored for M/L, while also got assists from Mann, Cyller Cimko, Donta Sherwood and Nick DeBoer.

Scott Murphy scored for Morris.

WCOD Sports Director Nate Lull and photographer Cheryl Clough contributed to this report.