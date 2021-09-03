Thursday sports roundup: Schenevus, Franklin girls win big, CV-S wins thriller over Panthers

Staff Report • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

In girls soccer Thursday, Sept. 2, Schenevus topped host Morris, 8-0, and Franklin topped that by beating beating Gilboa, 11-0, in the first round of the Mayor’s Cup.

At the same time, Cherry Valley-Springfield’s girls beat host Edmeston, 2-1, in the first big Tri-Valley League showdown of the soccer season.

Oneonta got its first win in golf — in perhaps a decade — and the combined Franklin/Unatego boys soccer team won big in the Mayor’s Cup as well.

GIRLS SOCCER

Schenevus 8, Morris 0

In Morris, Shawna Whiteman had two goals and an assist to lead the Dragons. Angie Competiello, Lily Competiello and Cady Ritton each had a goal and an assist and Sam Osborne, Sam Barrett and Hannah Sulas scored the other goals.

Franklin 11, Gilboa 0

The Purple Devils routed Gilboa in Stamford, with seventh grader Shannon Kingsbury scoring five goals and Kayla Campbell scoring three goals. Zoe Warren, Tamara Wright and Patricia Rodriguez-Matias also scored for Franklin.

CV-S 2, Edmeston 1

In Edmeston, Ari Bosc scored twice, including one on an assist from Beth Heinrich, to give the Patriots the TVL win over Edmeston. Avery Bolton scored for the Panthers.

Schenevus, Franklin, CV-S and Edmeston are all likely to be TVL contenders in girls soccer this year, and the opening-game action seems to confirm that prediction.

BOYS SOCCER

Franklin/Unatego 10, Jefferson 2

In Stamford, Matt Serrao had three goals and four assists for Franklin/Unatego, while Chase Birdsall scored four goals and had one assist. Jacob Kingsbury scored a goal and had two assists and Aiden Nolan also scored in the win.

South Kortright 5, Schenevus 1

In South Kortright, the Rams beat visiting Schenevus in a non-league game. Daniel Gallagher scored the lone goal for the Dragons. Connor Quarino scored twice for SK and Darren Dengler, Trent Cole and Eoin Byrne scored the other goals.

BOYS GOLF

Aidan Gelbsman won medalist honors with a 40 as Oneonta defeated Susquehanna Valley, 247-280, at Conklin Players Club. Seamus Catella shot a 49 to help the Yellowjackets, who had not one a golf match in more than a decade, according to school officials.