Town of Middlefield Supervisor Joe Harris died Tuesday, May 25

IN MEMORIAM

Middlefield — Joseph S. Harris, 64, of Middlefield, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday May 25, 2021.

Harris was born on Sept. 20, 1956, in Oneida. The son of William and Barbara Harris. He graduated from Cooperstown Central School. He worked for the village of Cooperstown, where he took care of his pride and joy, Doubleday Field for 33 years before retiring. He also spent many years working for local farms. After his retirement, he devoted many hours to public service as the town of Middlefield Supervisor. He also worked for American Wholesalers and Stocking Stalls.

Joseph married Jean N. McCauley on October 25, 1980. They made many memories together, while enjoying their time camping and being with their family and closest friends. He belonged to Wedocandors Club, where he enjoyed many hunting memories with his son, son-in-law, and club members. He also was an avid hunter, who spent many opening days with his son and daughter. It was as great joy to him to see a successful hunting day. He enjoyed weekends playing golf with his Belvedere group.

He is survived by his loving wife Jean; son Chad and Stephanie Harris of Roseboom; and daughter Kristie and Brian Wellman of Hartwick. He is also survived by his granddaughters; who he adored and held a very special place in his heart Jillian and Brianna Harris, Addison and Sawyer Wellman. He is also survived by his two brothers, John (Karen) and Andrew (Karen), and six sisters, Denna (Patrick), Donna (Steve), Darlene (Walter), Janet (Jack), Margaret (Dale) and Martha, sister-in-law Denise Thayer and many nieces and nephews. Joseph was predeceased by his mother and father, William and Barbara Harris; and brother, Thomas Harris.

He also enjoyed spending time with special friends Donna, Jim, Aaron and Andrea Mateunas, George and Kim Yerdon, Karen and Rich Anderson, Greg and Phyllis Lippitt, Art and Donna Hubbell, Paula Johnson, Shawn and Tiffany Morrison and Mike and Michelle Stocking and so many more.

Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday May 30, at Ottman Funeral Home, 22 Church St. in Cherry Valley. Following the calling hours, there will be a celebration of life at the Middlefield Firehouse, 3666 county Route 35 Roseboom.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Harris’s name may be made to any of the following Emergency Squads: Milford, Cooperstown or Middlefield.