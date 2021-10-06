Tuesday Sports Roundup: Oneonta beats Sidney in golf, sweeps Norwich in soccer

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Oneonta completed a season sweep of rival Norwich in soccer Tuesday, Oct. 6.

In Oneonta, Veronika Madej had two goals and two assists to lead the Yellowjackets to a 5-2 win. Grace Slesinsky had a goal and an assist for Oneonta (8-4, 7-2), which also got goals from Julia Joyner and Josie Scanlon.

Devin Flanagan and Emily Evans scored for Norwich (6-5-2, 4-4-1).

In Norwich, Finlay Oliver scored three goals and had two assists and Dakota Buzzy had two goals and an assist as the Jackets beat the Purple Tornadoes, 11-1.

Nate Tessitore scored twice, Tanner Jennings had a goal and two assists and Jason Miller had a goal and an assist for Oneonta (7-4, 7-2).

More sports below.

GOLF

Oneonta 258, Sidney 261

At Oneonta Country Club, Carter Mackey had medalist honors with a 46 and Aidan Gelbsman scored a 47 to lead Oneonta (5-3-1) to a non-league win over Midstate Athletic Conference leader Sidney (13-2), which got match-low 49s from Ben Miller and Garrett Beckwith.

BOYS SOCCER

Schenevus 4, Edmeston 2



In Edmeston, Cody Feil scored three goals to help the visiting Dragons to a come-from behind Tri-Valley League win.

Mehki Regg had a goal and an assist for Schenevus (6-5, 4-4).

Kyle Ough and Caleb Zinger scored for Edmeston (5-6, 4-4).

GIRLS SOCCER

Milford 6, Sharon Springs 0

In Sharon Springs, the visiting Wildcats got back to winning in the TVL match. In a game featuring foggy and wet weather conditions, the Wildcats displayed a balanced scoring attack as six different players found the net.

Sophomore Julia Barown put Milford on the board in the first half after Bella Saggese was taken down in the box by a Sharon Springs defender and was awarded a penalty kick. Barown converted it with a low hard shot that beat Sharon Springs goalie Ava Jump. The goal would be the only score in the half.

Stronger offensive pressure in the second half put Milford up 2-0 as midfielder Lily Cohn lofted a shot over Jump’s head. Minutes later, sister Grace Cohn made it 3-0 for the Wildcats. Lexi Sutphin followed Cohn’s goal up by sliding a shot past Jump who came off her line to challenge the play. Kara Mertz then rifled in another goal and Milford pulled away with a 5-0 lead. Senior captain Mariah Saggese rounded out the scoring with a deep shot she placed over Jump into the net.

Leeanna West got the shutout in goal for Milford (9-2-2, 6-1-2), which hosts Worcester on Thursday.

Schenevus 7, Edmeston 0

In Schenevus, Angie Competiello and Taylor Knapp scored three goals each as the host Dragons stayed undefeated with a TVL win.

Serenity Hopkins also scored for Schenevus (13-0, 9-0), which got two assists from Lily Competiello and one assist from Sam Osborne and Hannah Sulas.

Franklin 10, Richfield Springs 0

In Richfield Springs, seventh grader Shannon Kingsbury scored four goals and Patty Rodriguez-Matias as the visiting Purple Devils kept pace above Milford in the TVL standings with a league win over his Richfield.

Kayla Campbell had two goals and three assists for Franklin (9-1-2, 6-1-1), which also got a goal from Andrea Alvarez.