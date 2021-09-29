Tuesday Sports Roundup:

Oneonta boys

dominate Seton Catholic

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Finlay Oliver had five goals and two assists as Oneonta won big over host Seton Catholic, 9-1, in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, Sept. 28, in Binghamton.

Tanner Jennings had two goals and two assists for the Yellowjackets.

Zeshaan Khan and Aidan Dugan scored the other goals for Oneonta (5-2, 5-4).

More sports below.

BOYS SOCCER

Charlotte Valley 5, Franklin/Unatego 2

In Davenport, Dylan Waid had five goals for the host Wildcats in a non-league win over visiting Franklin/Unatego.

Matthew Serrao and Brandon Gregory scored for Franklin/Unatego (8-1-1, 5-0).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Norwich 3, Oneonta 1

In Norwich, Lauren Squire had 20 kills, six aces and two assists to lead the host school past the Yellowjackets, 25-21, 25-16, 20-25, 25-15.

Madie Denning had 14 assists for Oneonta (3-3), which also got seven kills 10 digs and aces from Haley Utter and two blocks from Abbie Platt.

WCDO Sports Director Nate Lull contributed to this report.

