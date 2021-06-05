Unatego beats Sidney in baseball, 7-4

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Braedon Johnson struck out 11 batters for the win as Unatego beat host Sidney in a Midstate Athletic Conference baseball game Thursday, June 3.

Johnson gave up one run on five hits and four walks and the Spartans built on a 5-1 lead with two runs in the top of the seventh inning. However, Sidney got to reliever Garrett Backus for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to make it exciting.

Ryan Marshall went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored for Unatego, which awaits Section IV Class C tournament seedings.