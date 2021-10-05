Monday Sports Roundup: Unatego girls stay undefeated with 1-0 win over SV

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Kylie Mussaw had the game winner as Unatego stayed undefeated in girls soccer with a 1-0 road win at Class B Susquehanna Valley in a non-league match Monday, Oct. 4.

Spartan Coach Sue Herodes said her defense played stellar, highlighting the play of backs Alexa Lucia and Hannah Brandow, as well as keeper Chelsi VanDeusen, who earned the shutout for Unatego (12-0, 9-0).

More sports below.

GIRLS SOCCER

Chenango Valley 2, Oneonta 0



In Oneonta, the Yellowjackets fell in Southern Tier Athletic Conference game despite a strong game in goal for keeper Liz Brantley.

CV, ranked No. 3 in Class B girls soccer, had a 20-16 advantage in shots over Oneonta (7-4, 6-2).

Morris 5, G-MU 1

In Morris, the host Mustangs got a goal and three assists to lead her team to a Tri-Valley League win over Gilbertsville-Mount Upton.

Carissa Richards, Maiya King, Hannah Swayer and Amira Ross all scored for Morris (8-4, 6-3).

Alyssa Sorochinsky scored for G-MU (0-7-2, 0-6-1) on an assist from Kaitlyn Finch.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

D/H 3, Unatego 0

In Otego, visiting Deposit/Hancock swept a Midstate Athletic Conference match, 25-5, 26-24, 25-15.

Abby Bomba had three assists from Unatego (1-7), while Emily Moore had 11 aces and six assists for D/H (5-1).

WCDO Sports Director Nate Lull contributed to this report.